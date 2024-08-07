News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Protect Our Seas: No Cigarette Butts Image: Shutterstock/ Kristine Rad

Clean Up Our Coast

RINCON de la Victoria has launched a new awareness campaign to prevent cigarette butts from ending up in the sea. The initiative, titled ‘Tirar colillas trae cola,’ (Cigarette Butts Have Consequences) aims to reduce coastal pollution caused by discarded cigarette butts. The town’s Environmental Sustainability Department, through Greencón, is spearheading the effort.

Councilman Borja Ortiz stated that cigarette butts are a common but highly toxic form of litter, causing severe harm to marine ecosystems. Mayor Francisco Salado highlighted the need for public education on the environmental impact of this issue.

The digital campaign will feature a Google Ads video, illustrating that one cigarette butt can contaminate 50 litres of seawater. The goal is to reach around 25,000 people, engaging residents and tourists in protecting the environment.

13 wishes for 13 years

AXARQUIA Animal Rescue is celebrating its 13th birthday with a heartfelt appeal to the community. This dedicated volunteer organization, committed to rescuing and rehoming abandoned and abused animals in the Axarquia region, has a special birthday wish list. They are calling on supporters to share their posts with 13 people and invite 13 friends to join their Facebook page. Additionally, they encourage everyone to share their website with 13 friends or family members.

But that’s not all. Axarquia Animal Rescue is also promoting their Teaming initiative, which costs just €1 per month, and they are asking supporters to recruit 13 others to join as well. The charity is urgently seeking 13 foster carers and aims to find 13 forever homes for the dogs in their care.

By rallying the community in this way, Axarquia Animal Rescue hopes to expand its network, increase support, and ultimately ensure that more animals find the loving homes they deserve. Join them in making their 13th birthday a truly memorable one by taking part in these special actions.

Torre del Mar Rowing Event

THIS Saturday, August 10, the beach at Faro in Torre del Mar will host a big rowing race as part of the 12th Provincial Jábega League – Copa Pepe Almoguera. The event, called the Gran Premio de Torre del Mar (Torre del Mar Grand Prize), starts at 4:30 pm.

Local leaders, including Deputy Mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia, Sports Councillor Rocío Ruiz, and members of the Faro de Torre del Mar Rowing Club, Expedito Cruz and Antonio Cruz, announced the race. Atencia praised the rowing club for its hard work and achievements.

Ruiz explained that this regatta is one of 13 planned for the season, attracting over 300 people, including rowers and judges. She noted the event’s growing popularity and highlighted the new Juvenile Female category. Club President Expedito Cruz is excited about the season’s results and invites everyone to come and enjoy the race.

Walking Football in Competa

WALKING football enthusiasts have a new opportunity to join Boca Seniors Cómpeta or Competa Chicas as the teams gear up for the new season. Designed for fun or competitive play, these teams welcome men over 50 and women of any age. The mixed team trains on Mondays at 7:30 pm, while Competa Chicas meets on Wednesdays at 5:30 pm.

With over 40 members, all abilities are encouraged to join, providing a fantastic way to meet new people and enjoy post-training socialising at local bars. Interested individuals can register now by contacting Sarah Baker on Facebook to become part of this vibrant community.

