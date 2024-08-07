Night Walk: From Guadalest to Altea

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 16:31 • 1 minute read

150 hikers participated in the Night Walk Credit:lalfas.es

Now, in its 16th edition, the popular Night Walk organised by the Nordic Walking Association in collaboration with the Altea and Alfas del Pi Town Councils was once again a big success.

More than 150 hikers from 10 different nationalities completed the walk from Guadalest to the beaches of Altea. Those most represented were Spanish, Belgian, Dutch, and Norwegian. Expeditions Marco Polo was in charge of security and logistics and worked alongside the Nordic Walking Association to ensure everything went smoothly.

Night walk began in Guadalest and finished on the beaches of Altea

The Walk began with a bus ride from the Altea Sports Centre to the starting point in Guadalest. This was either the Guadalest reservoir or a few kilometres away, as participants could choose whether to complete 16 or 20km as the final distance.

In addition to the bus ride cost, the admission price included RC and accident insurance, a T-shirt, water and fruit during the walk, and some snacks at the end.

The entire walk took approximately four hours, with participants following the organisers’ advice to wear appropriate footwear and bring along a headlamp, energy bars, plasters, disinfectant, and insect repellant.

Six monitors, all-terrain vehicles, and an ambulance were on standby, although thankfully, this was not needed as the walk was successfully completed without incident.

