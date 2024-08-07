Paris 2024: Kellie Harrington & Team Ireland set new Olympic records

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 07 Aug 2024 • 13:33 • 3 minutes read

Image: X/ Team Ireland

Kellie Harrington has made headlines at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first Irish female athlete to win gold in back-to-back Games. She clinched victory in the women’s 60kg boxing final with a thrilling split-decision win over China’s Wenlu Yang. This win not only solidifies her incredible career but also adds to Ireland’s impressive tally at these Games.

Team Ireland’s Record-Breaking Success at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Harrington’s gold medal contributes to an already historic performance for Team Ireland. With golds also secured by Daniel Wiffen, Rhys McClenaghan, and rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, Ireland has reached a new milestone with four gold medals at a single Games. Overall, this brings Ireland’s medal count to seven so far, at the time of writing, setting a new record for the country.

Presidential and Taoiseach Praise Kellie Harrington

The buzz around Harrington’s achievement reached the highest levels of the Irish government. President Michael D. Higgins praised her as a ‘truly remarkable’ sportsperson, and Taoiseach Simon Harris expressed that Ireland ‘could not be prouder’ of her. Harris highlighted how Harrington has ‘inspired us all, young and old,’ with her remarkable feats.

You’ve done it Kellie Harrington. Gold!!!!! That was tough, strategic, smart! Simply magnificent. The entire country is watching your celebrations with joy & is hoarse from shouting you on. Two time Olympic Champion Kellie 🥇🥇 Paris 2024 – A record Olympics for Team Ireland pic.twitter.com/J5B4ccIeGP — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 6, 2024

Portland Row Celebrates Kellie Harrington

Back in her hometown of Portland Row, the celebrations were in full swing. The local community, along with Harrington’s family and friends, came together to celebrate her stunning victory. The neighbourhood was buzzing with pride as they honoured her achievements.

Kellie Harrington: A Memorable Celebration

After her historic win, Kellie Harrington was seen celebrating with her wife, Mandy Loughlin. The celebration didn’t stop there; Harrington led the Irish crowd at the venue in a rousing rendition of the song ‘Grace,’ sharing a heartfelt moment with her supporters. It was a fitting tribute to her incredible achievements and the support she’s received throughout her career.

Harrington Reflects on Retirement After Historic Gold Win

After clinching her historic second Olympic gold, Kellie Harrington made it clear that she is contemplating retirement from boxing. She expressed to RTÉ Sport that she is ‘98% sure’ this will be her final fight. Harrington reflected on her career with a sense of fulfilment, stating, ‘I’ve always said I want to retire a champion. That’s it. Let me just say it once again, Bob’s your uncle, Fanny’s your aunt, good night Irene.’ She stated her desire to leave the sport on a high note, highlighting the rarity of retiring as a double Olympic champion. Harrington’s decision to step away from the ring comes with a sense of satisfaction and a desire to be remembered for her remarkable achievements.

Daniel Wiffen’s Stunning Performance

Meanwhile, Daniel Wiffen has been making waves at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games too. On August 4, he took bronze in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle, adding to his earlier gold in the Men’s 800m Freestyle. With these wins, Wiffen became the first Irish man ever to secure two Olympic swimming medals and helped Ireland reach its record-breaking seven-medal tally.

Other Team Ireland Paris 2024 Olympic Highlights

Mona McSharry from Sligo won a fantastic bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch grabbed a bronze in the Men’s Double Sculls.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan achieved back-to-back golds in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls.

Rhys McClenaghan dazzled with gold in the Pommel Horse final, making history as the first Irish gymnast to win an Olympic medal.

Paris 2024: A Historic Milestone

The Paris 2024 Games have been groundbreaking for Ireland, marking the first time in its 100-year Olympic history that the country has won seven medals. This impressive feat showcases the incredible talent and dedication of Irish athletes.

Looking Forward

As the Olympics continue, Kellie Harrington’s back-to-back golds and the achievements of her teammates are shining examples of Irish excellence on the global stage. Harrington’s legacy as a double Olympic champion will undoubtedly inspire future generations of athletes.

For more Irish news click here