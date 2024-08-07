Speaking European – Esther Stoel

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 13:57 • 1 minute read

Esther Stoel with her son Credit: Esther Stoel

Esther was travelling across Europe on an eye-opening journey of culture when she came to Spain and decided to settle down.

Born in the Netherlands, Esther has spent the last six years living in the tourist magnet, Greece. “The plan was to keep travelling across the EU,” said Esther but Valencia struck a chord in her soul and she began to settle just outside the main city. “I wanted to stay in Valencia because it´s especially safe and clean and there´s so much culture.”

Despite Valencia´s tourist appeal, Esther said it is “nowhere as crowded as in Greece,” and that it´s practically impossible not to fall in love with the Mediterranean “vibe and climate.” The Netherlands´ “expensive lifestyle, bad weather and constant stress,” caused Esther to move abroad, but the “poverty and the increased cost of living” in Greece made Esther concerned about her and her son´s future.

Esther now works as an online sports nutritionist and is building a yoga retreat while being a published author. Since coming to Spain, she has been deeply invested in the “laid-back lifestyle” of the Spanish. She believes that Europeans who have moved to Spain need to “learn to slow down,” to enjoy a life abroad.

Living in a city as diverse as Valencia, Esther is constantly faced with the unique Spanish fusion of “historic celebrations and traditions,” and the “modernity and open-mindedness of the locals.” She shared that although some traditions can be “difficult to understand,” she makes an effort to learn about Spain´s culture and treat it with respect.