By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 07 Aug 2024 • 17:53 • 2 minutes read

The Spanish Dancer Fish is just one of the many aquatic life inhabiting the Mediterranean Sea Credit: Shutterstock

Although the Mediterranean Sea only makes up 0.7 per cent of the global ocean surface, it is still the biggest sea in the world.

The Mediterranean Sea

Connected to the Atlantic Ocean, surrounded by the Mediterranean Basin and almost completely enclosed by land, the Mediterranean Sea plays a central role in marine life.

The Mediterranean Sea hosts a diverse array of marine mammal fauna, with a total of 28 different species known to occur in its waters.

The Spanish Dancer

The region’s vibrancy extends into its sea life, and the Spanish Dancer fish is the most clear proof of this, representing the home-flag colours. Click here to see a video of this fish doing its signature dance.

The Parrot Fish

The Mediterranean Parrot fish, which aesthetically copies its name-sake, also brings vivid colours to the Med, commonly seen with large red and yellow patches with stripes of ocean blue.

Gelatinous marine life of the Mediterranean

Salps have been seen appearing on the beaches of Spain much more recently.

The appearance of these strange, jelly-like creatures sparked curiosity and concern among locals and tourists alike, but it is advised not to touch them for their sake.

Salps belong to the Thaliacea family, with gelatinous cousins such as pyrosomes, and are small, barrel-shaped animals that drift in the open ocean, usually flowing with the current.

Cetaceans of the sea

Species that are currently recognised as regular occurrences in the Mediterranean, including Mediterranean monk seal, sperm whales, short-beaked common dolphins and orca whales, have all adapted well to the region’s environmental conditions, although some cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) have faced problems of coexistence with humans.

Flying Fish

Arguably the most fascinating of the Mediterranean marine life is the Flying Fish, which uses two pairs of elongated pectorals to catch updrafts, allowing it to sail out of the water for roughly 655 feet and in the air upwards of four feet above sea level; a bizarre mixture of fish and flight.

Octopus and squid

Octopus and squid, or pota in Spain, also occur in the Mediterranean, with a very recent sighting of an alien-like squid floating near the shores of Playa Granada, in Motril.

In a video shared on Facebook, the squid can be seen breaching and tunicating, also known as “sea squirting”.

Swordfish

The Mediterranean swordfish bears the name of the sea for good reason, with its impressive size and dominating strength and speed, it has become a famous fish in the world of marine life.

Unfortunately, with fame comes problems, and both game and commercial fishing have reduced their numbers drastically, although the World Wildlife Fund has initiated efforts to reform the fishing industry to save the swordfish from extinction.

Orca Whales

Orca whales, beautiful and commonly misunderstood, are very often found on the Strait of Gibraltar.

Orcas generally stay in packs together with others of their kind and have been seen sinking fishing boats, finding themselves in the news regularly for acts such as this. However, this is a complicated topic for all involved – the fishermen, the fish, and Gibraltar tourists – and many factors come into play to influence their aggression.

The Mediterranean Sea, the largest sea on Earth, is home to some of the most beautiful, colourful, strange oddities of marine life, and the protection of it is paramount to the protection of these lifeforms.