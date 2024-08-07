The stunning El Coto Restaurant, Benahavís

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 18:09 • 2 minutes read

El Coto Restaurante, located on the winding road to Ronda, celebrate this week two years since reopening under the new management of Clive Rogers and his wife Natalie.

Near Benahavis, one of the most elegant and sophisticated restaurants in the area, El Coto, with its wooden façade blending into the nature of its surrounds with stunning views of the rolling hills and mountains of Southern Spain.

A warm and welcoming ambiance in a spacious building provides the utmost in romantic settings for a relaxing meal with someone special, for just hanging out with friends, or taking in the breathtaking views from the restaurant’s terrace with a delicious cocktail.

Beautifully crafted menu

As well as the environment, the beautifully crafted menu is what has had diners make this a repeat experience. Curated by Head Chef and owner Clive Rogers, the menu offers a sophisticated selection of international cuisine in the form of light bites, starters, mains, and exquisite desserts for any time of day. One of the highlights on offer, the meat menu with suckling pig or a Black Angus short rib, or Chuletón with an ample selection of sauces and sides to choose from.

For a more laid back encounter, the menu also proposes versions of classic Spanish sharing dishes including Paella, Sea Bass or Padrón Peppers. And not to forget, the Raw Bar with such delicacies as Tuna Tartar, fresh Gillardeau Oysters, and Oscietra Imperial Caviar.

Mediterranean cuisine with a more modern twist

The transformation Clive and his wife Natalie have made at El Coto is astounding. Originally run by a local family, Clive and his wife took over, radically renovated, and then opened their doors on August 10, 2022, offering the highest quality Mediterranean cuisine with a more modern twist. It has become known in the area for its quality, use of fresh, locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

The restaurant has a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with a minimalist and contemporary design that complements the natural beauty of the surrounding area. The spacious interior features a mix of modern and traditional elements, with high ceilings, natural wood accents, and comfortable seating. The outdoor terrace offers breathtaking views of the mountains and the town, making it a perfect spot for a romantic dinner or a relaxing meal with friends. This weekend, Saturday, August 10, El Coto celebrates its 2nd anniversary under its new management. We at Euro Weekly News send a huge congratulations to Clive and Natalie at El Coto and look forward to seeing their success continue to grow.

El Coto can be found on Carretera de Ronda, A-397, Km. 44, 29679 Benahavís. For bookings call 951 74 47 77 or via their website. cotorestaurante.com.