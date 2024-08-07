The Vera Lions are fundraising for Asprodalba

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 9:00 • 2 minutes read

The Vera Lions volunteers often visit Asprodalba to show support and catch up with the friends they have made there Credit: Shep Pearson /fb

The Vera Lions are calling all who can to support Asprodalba’s efforts, and its goal of opening a second residential centre.

Asprodalba association

Asprodalba is an association for the promotion of people with intellectual disabilities in the Levante Almeriense.

The organisation’s logo is a butterfly with a broken wing, which a spokesperson from Asprodalba stated the meaning behind it being, “Even with one broken wing, the butterfly can still fly”

In 2022, Asprodalba undertook a new project to create a further residential centre in Vera.

Now with the building almost complete, they need funds to finish the interior, and the surrounding exterior to complete the project as a whole.

The Vera Lions

That’s where the Vera Lions come in, calling on the community to help raise funds for Asprodalba.

Vera Lions is a powerhouse in fundraising and a passionate, caring team of like-minded people, so far raising €1440, with five new venues accepting collection tins to also support.

The Lions will match the donations

In true Lions fashion, they have pledged to match the funds up to a maximum of €10,000; if the public raises €10,000, they will make it €20,000.

Jo Pearson, the president of the Vera Lions, stated “This project is very close to my heart, the work (Asprodalba) does is amazing.”

Asprodalba’s current facilities prove the devotion and dedication the team has for their clients.

Euro Weekly News visited Asprodalba

Visiting the residential and day centre, Euro Weekly News (EWN) saw first-hand the work carried out.

Pedro de Haro, the president of Asprodalba, gave a warm welcome to EWN and also gifted the latest Asprodalba magazine.

Then, given a tour by the Asprodalba team and the Vera Lions, EWN was able to see all the facilities on offer for the clients, and the meticulous nature of the support they provide.

Firstly, everything is accompanied by visual aids to ensure the clients know what rooms they can go in, what they will find there and who will be there to assist them.

Additionally, the clients spend their time completing projects and physical activities to both learn and grow, including; pottery and ceramics, mosaics, chicken runs, bird cages, and eggs for festivities, as well as self-completing their administration tasks for independence.

The association also organises activities and events for the 21 residents, including beach days, theatres, concerts and cinema outings.

Most of what the clients make is sold from various establishments to help raise funds for Asprodalba.

Asprodalba’s work is crucial in helping those with intellectual disabilities and their families, and the Vera Lions recognise this.

Thank you to Jo, Andy, Pam and Bruno from Vera Lions for showing EWN the fantastic work of Asprodalba and bringing further awareness to the cause.

An added thank you to the all the wonderful, hardworking people at Asprodalba, and to all the incredible residents who were so welcoming and kind when Euro Weekly News came to visit.