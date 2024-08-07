Undrinkable water for residents in Teulada

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 11:26 • 1 minute read

Residents in Teulada are having to buy bottled water Credit: Pixabay:Congerdesign

Residents of Teulada and part of Moraira are being forced to buy bottled water after the Public Health Centre deemed their tap source unsuitable for human consumption.

The areas specifically affected are Teulada 1-Casco Urbano and other entities, and Teulada 3 – Armella Moraira.

Undrinkable water cannot be used for food preparation or cooking in Teulada

A statement issued by the Teulada Town Council confirmed that water cannot be used for drinking, cooking, or preparing food until advised to the contrary. It further clarified that personal hygiene use, including taking showers, is still permitted. The drought in the Marina Alta area was cited as the reason for this, with Teulada being the first town to be affected in this way.

These restrictions could not come at a worse time, with August being the peak of tourist season and demand for water at a high level. Up until now, the municipality has managed to avoid the scarcity issue by purchasing flows from the Javea desalination plant.

It has been confirmed that the water supply in Poble Nou de Benitachell, a municipality that shares a water consortium with Teulada is still drinkable, despite having excess sodium.

