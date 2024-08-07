By Donna Williams •
Marta Ferrer Perez presents the new queen
At a prestigious event attended by a crowd of over 1500 people, Andrea Jumilla was officially unveiled as the Queen of Festes d’Agost 2024 of La Nucía, accompanied by her four bridesmaids.
The magnificent ceremony took place at the Auditorium Les Nits, setting the stage for the forthcoming festivities scheduled to commence on August 14. The event was broadcast live on a YouTube channel and featured an impressive spectacle incorporating lighting, pyrotechnics, and music befitting the occasion.
Before her official presentation, Andrea Jumilla Perez and her four bridesmaids, Agatha Velasco Garcia, Julia Cano Lopez, Claudia Caballero Sanchez, and Silvia Ivorra Macario, were introduced through a captivating video montage.
However, the true highlight of the evening was the moment when the queen of 2023, Marta Ferrer Perez, presented Andrea as the future queen, compelling the audience to rise to its feet with tumultuous applause.
The 2024 presentation concluded with the traditional waltz, with the queen, ladies of the two courts, their companions, and parents all joining in the graceful dance.
This event is in advance of the coronation, which will take place on August 10 in the Placa Major, marking the official beginning of Andrea Jumilla Perez’s reign as queen.
