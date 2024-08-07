By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 10:33 • 1 minute read

Cala de Finestrat needs urgent reforms to wastewater pump Credit: Shutterstock: Ernest Rose

The Cala de Finestrat wastewater pumping station is undergoing urgent reforms after being officially declared an emergency.

The Ministry of Environment, Infrastructures, and Territory has allocated a budget of over €767,000 for these essential works.

The investment is specifically intended to install a new pump with sufficient capacity to handle wastewater distribution to not only the Cala de Finestrat pumping station, but also to the Red Cross II pumping station and the Cala Alto pumping station. Additionally, the new pump will serve as a backup for the existing system.

‘Serious Danger’ assessment is reason for urgent reforms to wastewater pump

The works will be carried out through the Public Water Sanitation entity (ESPAR), and the primary goal is to prevent any wastewater discharge onto the beach.

In addition, plans are in place to replace the original 650-metre impulsion section (originally constructed with fibre cement) with a more suitable ductile iron pipeline to ensure it functions properly.

The urgency of these works has been declared based on the authorities’ documented assessment of a ‘serious danger’ to the environment and public health. This underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action.

