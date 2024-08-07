By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 13:45
• 1 minute read
Warm welcomes: Virgen de las Nieves' triumphant return to Aspe. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.
Historically, Aspe welcomes its patron saint, the Virgen de las Nieves, in August during even-numbered years.
On August 3, thousands of Aspe residents and visitors gathered to accompany the Virgen de las Nieves from the sanctuary of Hondón de las Nieves.
Despite the high temperatures, a large crowd gathered to embark on a journey filled with applause, cheers, and admiration.
An hour later, authorities from both towns met at El Collado to sign the traditional transfer of the image.
By eight in the evening, the Serranica arrived at her perpetual temple in the park of Ofra.
The pilgrimage became solemn, as is customary when the summer sculpture entered the urban centre of Aspe.
At 10:00.PM, the Virgen de las Nieves reached the Cruz de Orihuela, where bells rang and civil and religious authorities awaited her along with the ladies-in-waiting.
She then proceeded into the Plaza Mayor, where she was warmly welcomed by the people before entering the Basilica of Nuestra Señora del Socorro.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.