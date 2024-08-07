By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 13:45 • 1 minute read

Warm welcomes: Virgen de las Nieves' triumphant return to Aspe. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

Historically, Aspe welcomes its patron saint, the Virgen de las Nieves, in August during even-numbered years.

On August 3, thousands of Aspe residents and visitors gathered to accompany the Virgen de las Nieves from the sanctuary of Hondón de las Nieves.

Applause & Cheers

Despite the high temperatures, a large crowd gathered to embark on a journey filled with applause, cheers, and admiration.

An hour later, authorities from both towns met at El Collado to sign the traditional transfer of the image.

By eight in the evening, the Serranica arrived at her perpetual temple in the park of Ofra.

Solemn Pilgrimage

The pilgrimage became solemn, as is customary when the summer sculpture entered the urban centre of Aspe.

At 10:00.PM, the Virgen de las Nieves reached the Cruz de Orihuela, where bells rang and civil and religious authorities awaited her along with the ladies-in-waiting.

She then proceeded into the Plaza Mayor, where she was warmly welcomed by the people before entering the Basilica of Nuestra Señora del Socorro.