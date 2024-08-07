By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 16:25 • 1 minute read

Wave of innovation: Catalonia's pilot project for safer beaches. Image: Interior. Generalitat de Catalunya.

Spain’s Catalan Civil Protection Department has launched a pilot project to test an automatic warning system aimed at improving beach safety.

This system uses measuring devices on buoys to send real-time wave measurements to authorities.

If successful, it could be used on unsupervised beaches to alert potential swimmers about dangerous water conditions.

Traffic Light Signals

Authorities are considering using traffic light signals on beaches to indicate swimming conditions, similar to the current flag system on supervised beaches.

The pilot is being conducted on beaches in three Catalan towns: Cambrils, Roses, and Mataró.

These towns are collaborating with the SARTI centre at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) and the company Ona Safe & Clean, which makes the measuring devices.

Local Surveillance

The devices are installed on buoys at supervised beaches to compare their data with local surveillance services.

If the comparisons are positive, the traffic light system will be tested on unsupervised beaches starting in September.

The traffic light signals will use the same colours as the flag system: green for safe, yellow for caution, and red for no swimming.

Eventually, this system will also be used on supervised beaches outside lifeguard hours to keep swimmers informed about water conditions at all times.