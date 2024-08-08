By Harry Sinclair • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 18:59 • 2 minutes read

Fionn McLaughlin has already made his mark in the F1 scene, recognised by Red Bull as one of the fastest racing drivers Credit: Fionn McLaughlin /fb

A sixteen-year-old from Northern Ireland has just been named the fastest racing driver on the planet by Red Bull.

Teenager Fionn McLaughlin recognised as one of the fastest racing drivers

Fionn McLaughlin, from Magherafelt, Londonderry, has been identified by Red Bull as one of the fastest racing drivers and selected as one of two drivers to join the Red Bull Junior Driver team.

The teenager will be joining the elite Red Bull programme, which has stated its aim of “finding the next F1 world champion”.

McLaughlin to join the Red Bull Junior Driver team

The programme has already proven a success in the past, with five former Red Bull Junior Team drivers winning a Formula One race; Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Max Verstappen has won three World Championships each, and Sebastian Vettel, the teenagers’ inspiration, has won four World Drivers.

Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen started in Red Bull Junior team

“The driver that got me into racing was Sebastian Vettel.” Said McLaughlin, adding “He has always been an inspiration to me.”

Fionn McLaughlin was one of 11 candidates invited to a competitive evaluation week, seeing other young racers from the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Lebanon and Mexico.

The prospective young drivers tested and promoted their skills over the three-day event, in a shootout format at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

Fionn McLaughlin said that his “goal in racing is to be a world champion.” stating that “I never give up. I work hard until I’m at the top. I will keep working until I’m there.”

The teenage racer is certainly on track, now making it into the Red Bull Junior Driver Team and on track to be the fastest racing driver there is, according to Red Bull.

Two teenagers to join the Junior Driver team

Along with the Irish driver, 14-year-old Scott Lindbloom will be joining as a Karting driver in the Red Bull Junior Driver team.

The Red Bull Search Programme was set up in 2001, and caters for 15-19 year-old drivers.

Led by Red Bull’s Motorsports Consultant and Head of the Junior Driver Programme, Dr Helmut Marko, the Search Programme intends to make the best of the best in F1 driving.

“We don’t buy stars” Dr Marko said, “we make stars”, adding that they “give them the chance – they can use our simulators in Milton Keynes, they will have support with training and nutrition.”