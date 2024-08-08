By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 13:28 • 1 minute read

Alicante's rental surge: Prices up amid growing demand. Image: Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com.

In July, Alicante saw a significant year-on-year increase in rental prices, rising by 14.1 per cent to reach an average of €12.5 per square metre,

This marks a notable rise compared to previous years, reflecting the growing demand in the region, according to the latest report from Idealista.

Nationally, rental prices across Spain increased by 10.4 per cent from the previous year, reaching an average of €13.1 per square metre.

Although there was a slight 1.6 per cent dip in the last month, prices have risen by 1.3 per cent over the past quarter.

Broader Trend

Alicante’s rental market was part of a broader trend, with all Spanish capitals experiencing higher rental prices compared to July of the previous year.

Notably, Alicante’s 14.1 per cent increase places it among the top cities for rental growth, following closely behind Palma (18.7 per cent), Valencia (17.6 per cent), and Cáceres (18.9 per cent).

In key markets, Alicante’s rental price growth is significant, joining other cities with notable increases such as Madrid (16.1 per cent), Barcelona (14.3 per cent), and Malaga (13.6 per cent).

Affordable Alicante

Despite this rise, Alicante remains more affordable compared to the priciest cities in Spain.

Barcelona tops the list with an average rental price of €21.6/m², followed by Madrid at €19.8/m² and San Sebastian at €17.6/m². Alicante’s rents are more reasonable in comparison, yet they are on the rise.

Rental Landscape

The overall rental landscape in Spain shows that all provinces have experienced price increases except for Huelva, where rents fell by 4.5 per cent over the past year.

The highest provincial increases were in Cáceres (34.6 per cent), Huesca (18.5 per cent), and Lugo (18.2 per cent).

The Balearic Islands, with an average rent of €18.9/m², and Barcelona (€18.3/m²) remain among the most expensive provinces.