Alice Finot proposes at Paris Olympics

Published: 08 Aug 2024

Finot is the seventh athlete to propose during the Paris Olympic Championships so far this year

Paris is known as the city of love and today the name couldn´t more be apt as French elite runner Alice Finot proposed to her boyfriend just moments after breaking the European record in the women´s 3,000 metres steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics.

After reaching the finishing line, Finot was seen to run towards the stand, her eyes searching for her partner, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez Bargiela. On reaching him, she then dropped to her knee and proposed, handing him an Olympic pin inscribed with the words, “Love is in the air in Paris”, which she had been holding during the race. The couple immediately shared a long and emotional embrace, and Finot´s new fiancé was moved to tears.

Finot missed out on attaining the bronze medal by a mere few seconds, but won the ultimate price instead when Martinez said `yes´.

Who else proposed at the Paris Olympics?

On July 25, one day before the opening ceremony, a member of the field hockey team, Maria Campoy, received a proposal from her partner Pablo Simonet, who plays in the men´s handball. The proposal took place in the Olympic Village during a photo opportunity.

Next to receive wedding proposals – and directly after winning the bronze – were Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon, partners in the French skiff sailing, followed by Badminton player Liu Yu Chen´s girlfriend Huang Ya Qiong. Chen held out an engagement ring to her partner only minutes after winning gold in the final of the badminton mixed doubles.

Next to feel the love bug was shot putter Payton Otterdahl , when he proposed to girlfriend Maddy Nilles on Sunday in front of the Eiffel Tower, followed by American rower Justin Best only a day later, as Best became engaged to partner Lainey Duncan, a former Irish dancer, on Monday.