Anti-racism peaceful demonstration in UK

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 12:55 • 1 minute read

This is what anti-racism peaceful demonstration in Walthamstow looked like Credit: X:@AntiRacismDay

With everything that the world has gone through in recent years, it is very sad to see that, once again, racism has reared its ugly head in the UK.

All the recent rioting has led to King Charles receiving daily briefings on the evolving national situation, such is the gravity of what is occurring. Of course, as is often the case, the breakout of violence has stemmed from a false claim concerning who is responsible for the atrocities that happened in Southport on July 29.

Anti-racism peaceful demonstration instead of more violence in the UK

However, despite police forces being on alert to respond to more than 100 planned protests last night, the anti-immigration protests failed to materialise in most places.

Instead, a peaceful anti-racism demonstration took place, restoring some faith in humanity. According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand against racism and violence.

Walthamstow, Bristol and Liverpool come out in force for anti-racism peaceful demonstration

Their presence was felt in many large towns and cities, including an 8,000-person gathering in Walthamstow (London), 7,000 in Bristol, 2,000 in Liverpool, and similar numbers in Brighton and Newcastle. In Walthamstow, the crowd could be heard chanting, “Whose streets? Our Streets” and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a calm night everywhere, as around 50 people gathered in Croydon, South London, to throw objects into the road and bottles at officers. However, according to the Metropolitan Police, they were using the protest as an excuse for pure antisocial behaviour. As a result, 10 people were arrested, including four for violent disorder and one for assaulting an emergency worker.

Metropolitan Police praise unity shown by anti-racism peaceful demonstration

The following morning, commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley said, “We put thousands of officers on the street, and I think the show of force from the police and frankly the show of unity from communities, together defeated the challenges that we’ve seen,”

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan also thanked “those who came out peacefully to show London stands united against racism & Islamophobia” and praised the “heroic police force.”