Axarquía turns up the heat: Record high temperatures

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 14:14 • 1 minute read

Axarquía’s Record Heatwave Hits Image: Shutterstock/ BigDane

RECENT heatwaves have significantly impacted the Axarquía region, with temperatures reaching unprecedented highs.

Unprecedented Temperatures in Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria

Recent reports show that Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria recorded some of the highest temperatures in the country, hitting around 42°C. The intense terral winds contributed to these extreme temperatures, which have exceeded forecasts by a considerable margin.

Nighttime Heat Adds to Discomfort in Axarquía

The heat has affected other areas of the Axarquía as well, with temperatures in Algarrobo and Nerja also rising above average. The local hydrosur stations reported similarly high temperatures in nearby regions. Nighttime temperatures have remained unusually high, contributing to overall discomfort.

Adapting to a Hotter Future: What Axarquía Needs

This extreme heat is a stark reminder of the broader impacts of climate change. The increased frequency and intensity of heat waves are becoming more common, reflecting global warming trends. For the Axarquía, this means more frequent heatwaves, affecting daily life and local ecosystems. The upcoming weather forecast suggests a slight reprieve, with temperatures expected to cool down, but the long-term trend highlights the need for adaptation strategies in response to climate change.

This includes:

Urban Planning : Designing cities to reduce heat islands by increasing green spaces and tree cover.

: Designing cities to reduce heat islands by increasing green spaces and tree cover. Water Management : Ensuring a reliable supply of water during drought conditions, which are likely to accompany heatwaves.

: Ensuring a reliable supply of water during drought conditions, which are likely to accompany heatwaves. Public Awareness Campaigns : Educating the public about the dangers of extreme heat and how to stay safe.

: Educating the public about the dangers of extreme heat and how to stay safe. Healthcare Preparedness: Equipping healthcare facilities to handle an increase in heat-related illnesses.

By taking proactive steps, the Axarquía region can better prepare for the impacts of climate change and protect its residents from the dangers of extreme heat.

