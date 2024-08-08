Axarquía turns up the heat: Record high temperatures

By Catherine McGeer •
Axarquía’s Record Heatwave Hits
RECENT heatwaves have significantly impacted the Axarquía region, with temperatures reaching unprecedented highs.
Recent reports show that Vélez-Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria recorded some of the highest temperatures in the country, hitting around 42°C. The intense terral winds contributed to these extreme temperatures, which have exceeded forecasts by a considerable margin.
The heat has affected other areas of the Axarquía as well, with temperatures in Algarrobo and Nerja also rising above average. The local hydrosur stations reported similarly high temperatures in nearby regions. Nighttime temperatures have remained unusually high, contributing to overall discomfort.
This extreme heat is a stark reminder of the broader impacts of climate change. The increased frequency and intensity of heat waves are becoming more common, reflecting global warming trends. For the Axarquía, this means more frequent heatwaves, affecting daily life and local ecosystems. The upcoming weather forecast suggests a slight reprieve, with temperatures expected to cool down, but the long-term trend highlights the need for adaptation strategies in response to climate change.
This includes:
By taking proactive steps, the Axarquía region can better prepare for the impacts of climate change and protect its residents from the dangers of extreme heat.
