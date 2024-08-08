By Harry Sinclair •
The House of the Vestals located in the Pompeii archeological park, where the tourist carved his initials
A British man has landed himself in deep trouble after vandalising a Unesco World Heritage site.
A British tourist on holiday in Italy brought the wrong kind of attention to himself after he carved the initials of his name and those of his daughters on the wall of one of Pompeiis‘ most famous attractions.
As Italy continues to try and deal with foreign visitors leaving their mark, they could be setting a precedent as this tourist is facing a fine of over a thousand euros.
The 37-year-old Brit, from Derby, reportedly used a blunt object to carve the initials of himself and his children; JW LMW and MW, as well as the date 07/08/24.
The man engraved the initials on the frescoed wall of the ancient House of the Vestals, the previous residence of the Vestal virgins, located behind the Temple of Vesta.
In addition to his and his family’s initials, the foreigner also scribbled the word ‘Mylaw’ beside the entrance of the ancient house.
Unfortunately for the holidayers, the father was caught, leading the Pompeii security staff to report him to the police and the public prosecutor’s office in the nearby town of Torre Annunziata, opening up an investigation into the matter.
According to local police, “after his arrest, he was mortified”, adding that his explanation for acting as such was “He said he wanted to leave something of himself there.”
Although “he apologised for what he did,” said the local police, “he will have to pay”.
To further preserve the historic sites and deter from damaging them, the Italian parliament approved tough new fines, ranging from €15,000 to €60,000 for anyone found guilty of causing damage to a site of historical, cultural or artistic interest.
However, the hefty fines has not made a noticeable impact, according to Italy officials.
In June, a tourist from Kazakhstan was caught carving the letters “ALI” on the plaster of Pompeii’s House of Ceii.
An ancient Roman villa in the archeological ruins of Herculaneum, located near Naples, was also vandalised by a Dutch tourist who was cited for drawing graffiti.
Last summer, a young women was also caught carving a heart into a column of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, which dates back 11 centuries ago.
Pompeii is one of Italy’s most popular tourists sites and arguably most important archeological site, after it was buried in the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.
Last year, a Bulgarian national, faced outrage and backlash after he was filmed carving names into the inner walls of the Colosseum in Rome.
Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italy’s minister of culture, said “Unfortuanely, even today we find ourselves commenting on an uncivil and idiotic defacement inflicted on our artistic and cultural heritage”.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
