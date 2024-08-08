Cancel culture: What is happening to gigs on the Costa del Sol?

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 13:02 • 2 minutes read

Flurry of concert cancellations. What’s happening? Credit: Melinda Nagy, Shutterstock

Live music on the Costa del Sol is has been jinxed in August 2024 with five cancellations of big-name concerts and we are not even halfway through the month yet.

But what is going on? The flood of disappointments began with Ali Campbell and UB40 cancelling their long-awaited appearance at the Marbella Starlite Occident Festival. Due to play on August 9 at the Nagueles venue, the group announced via their Facebook page that Ali was unwell and unfit to travel at the time. The lead singer of the world’s most famous Reggae group has been plagued with a series of ill health issues throughout the years causing tour cancelations all over the world. The man himself released a video on Facebook saying he was on the road to recovery, but not on the road to Spain yet, and still planning to go ahead with the UK part of the tour.

FIESTA Festival, cut short

Then, the news came that the FIESTA Festival, also in Marbella, a five-day event planned to take place at the Marbella Arena, announced that they would be cutting the party down to one night only with Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics instead of the broad range of musical styles including Chesney Hawkes, a north African-themed day and a big Drum’n’Bass event. Organisers cited lack of ticket sales for the other 4 days as the reason for the changes.

Bon Jovi and Pink Floyd, cancelled

Not long after, news came in of a Bon Jovi and Pink Floyd tribute concert at the Festival of Legends in Mijas Pueblo had been cancelled. One Facebook user complained that he had booked his family holiday in Mijas specifically to attend the concert. Rumour has it that too few ticket sales may have played a hand in the cancelling, while one Facebook user commented ‘Why would I pay €25 to see these cover bands when I can see similar artistes of quality play the same sets for free in the pubs of Fuengirola and Cala Mijas?’

Morricone, Zimmer, Williams – not on

At around the same time, the a concert in celebration of the movie scores of Morricone, Zimmer, Williams planned for the Marbella Arena was also cancelled because of, what the promotors said were ‘reasons of force majeure.’

Elvis has postponed the gig

And just this week we have heard of the postponement of another of the Festival of Legends concerts at the Auditorium in Mijas Pueblo – Friday August 16, a tribute to Elvis, Little Richard and Ray Charles. What on Earth is happening in the Costa del Sol? Has everyone gone to the beach?