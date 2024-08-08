By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Santa Pola's shopper’s guide. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook.

Shopper’s Guide

The Santa Pola Merchants Association has launched a new trade guide designed to make it easier for residents and visitors to locate and access local businesses.

The guide will be available at associated businesses and Santa Pola tourist offices.

It will also be distributed in hotels, with tourist rental owners able to request copies for their guests.

To further expand its reach, the guide will be shared on social media and made available for download in PDF format.

Councillor Joaquín Lozano emphasised the initiative’s significance: “This guide is a prime example of how we can promote local commerce and facilitate access to the wide range of services and products Santa Pola offers.”

“It is a valuable resource that will support both our local economy and visitors, enhancing their shopping experience.”

The guide aims not only to simplify shopping but also to boost the local economy by connecting consumers with a variety of businesses.

By distributing it in hotels and tourist accommodations, the guide aims to improve visitors’ experiences and encourage their engagement with the local economy.

Summer pause

The Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur centre, located on Calle Paganini in the La Siesta urbanisation of Torrevieja, is currently closed for its summer break until August 12.

The centre will reopen on August 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30.

Normal operating hours will resume on September 2.

During this period, volunteers will respond to messages left on the centre’s answerphone at (+34) 966786887.

The Los Montesinos charity shop is also closed until September 2.

However, the newly opened shop in San Luis will remain open throughout the summer.

The library will reopen to the public on September 3 after its summer recess.

2025 calendar

The Valencia regional government has approved the 2025 Regional Holiday Calendar, granting workers an additional paid day off.

This decree lists the 2025 working holidays that will be paid and non-replaceable, including January 1 and 6, March 19, April 18 and 21, May 1, August 15, October 9, November 1, and December 6, 8, and 25.

In addition to these dates, the calendar will also include National Holidays (Red Days) for 2025, as well as local holidays, with each municipality selecting an extra two days to be announced later in the year.

New routes

The Orihuela Health Department has announced that the Emergency Department at Vega Baja Hospital has been restored to its original location, thanks to the progress made in the extension work.

Vehicle access to the Emergency Department will now be available from the designated road entry, and pedestrians can enter via the pavement outside the hospital.

Additionally, the waiting area for relatives of patients will be relocated in front of the Emergency Department entrance.

Starting Monday, August 12, the bus stop will be moved a few metres and will be positioned next to the taxi rank.

Furthermore, the internal traffic flow will be adjusted: the central lane will now serve as the entrance to the hospital, while the lane bordering the orchards will function as the exit.