By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 18:16 • 1 minute read

Doggie Disco in aid of ADANA Credit: Jagodka, Shutterstock

Talk Radio Europe’s Selina MacKenzie has organised a Doggie Disco event for like-minded people to raise money for the ADANA dog rescue charity.

The Doggie Disco is a party for both dogs and their humans to have a lot of fun together while contributing to a great cause. Hosted by Natalie and Matt at the Victoria and Albert Bar, El Pilar Buenavista on Friday September 20, the event hopes to beat last year’s record of €2,000. This is going to be the 4th year of the Doggie Disco and it’s already looking like it will be a great success with tickets selling like hot cakes.

ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) is a charitable organisation in Estepona on the Costa del Sol run entirely by volunteers. Their aim is to promote love and affection for dogs, to provide facilities for the shelter and care of abandoned, sick and injured dogs, while seeking new homes for them and to assist the local authorities with such animals. ADANA never has a healthy dog put down.

Tickets are limited, but they can be obtained by contacting Selina through the Facebook group Animal Talk by Selina. They’re €5 each for dogs and €10 for accompanying humans. The Doggie Disco takes place on September 20 from 6pm until 8.30pm and all proceeds go to ADANA.