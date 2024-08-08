Down Lorca’s Summer Fun

By Catherine McGeer •
Caja Rural Supports Lorca’s Summer
Image: Lorca City Hall
THE Down Lorca Association ‘Summer School’ for 2024 is in full swing, with 25 participants aged 7 to 32 making the most of the program. Over the first three weeks of July, they engaged in a range of fun activities.
The schedule featured regular trips to the Puerto Lumbreras pool every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the group visited museums, and parks, and also enjoyed a new experience with an escape room, which turned out to be a hit, according to José Ortuño, the association’s president.
The Caja Rural de Granada Foundation supported the initiative with a €2,000 donation. Mayte Martínez, the city’s Commerce Councillor, noted that this funding helped cover some of the activity costs. Ramón Villanova, director of Caja Rural’s Lorca branch, emphasised the importance of such contributions to social well-being.
Belén Díaz, the city’s NGO Councillor, confirmed that the area will continue supporting inclusive projects like this one, which promotes integration and enhances quality of life.
