Down Lorca’s Summer Fun

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 12:25 • 1 minute read

Caja Rural Supports Lorca’s Summer Image: Lorca City Hall

THE Down Lorca Association ‘Summer School’ for 2024 is in full swing, with 25 participants aged 7 to 32 making the most of the program. Over the first three weeks of July, they engaged in a range of fun activities.

A Summer of Fun: Down Lorca’s Summer Activities

The schedule featured regular trips to the Puerto Lumbreras pool every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the group visited museums, and parks, and also enjoyed a new experience with an escape room, which turned out to be a hit, according to José Ortuño, the association’s president.

Community Support: How Caja Rural and Local Officials Make a Difference

The Caja Rural de Granada Foundation supported the initiative with a €2,000 donation. Mayte Martínez, the city’s Commerce Councillor, noted that this funding helped cover some of the activity costs. Ramón Villanova, director of Caja Rural’s Lorca branch, emphasised the importance of such contributions to social well-being.

Belén Díaz, the city’s NGO Councillor, confirmed that the area will continue supporting inclusive projects like this one, which promotes integration and enhances quality of life.

