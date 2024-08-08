€2.9M Bonoloto jackpot in Rincon de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer •
Gas Station Ticket Wins Big
IN a notable event for Rincón de la Victoria, a single ticket holder has won the Bonoloto jackpot, taking home nearly €2.9 million.
The winning ticket, worth €2,883,636.46, was purchased at a petrol station on Benagalbón road, located at kilometre 256.
The winning numbers drawn on August 2 were 3, 5, 9, 24, 30, and 42, with the complementary number 16 and the refund number 7. The total prize pool for this draw was €3,007,624.50.
The ticket that won the first prize matched all six numbers. It was processed at reception office number 51,130 in Rincón de la Victoria. Because there were no winners in the second prize category, which requires five correct numbers plus the complementary number, the funds from that category have been added to the lower prize tiers.
This significant win is a rare and exciting event for the town, and it has already sparked a wave of enthusiasm among residents and local businesses.
Bonoloto is a popular lottery game in Spain, known for its straightforward and exciting gameplay. Drawn daily, Monday through Saturday, Bonoloto offers players a chance to win substantial prizes with relatively simple rules. To participate, players select six numbers from a pool of 49. Each ticket also includes a complementary number and a refund number, which can influence secondary prize categories. The draw occurs in the evening, and to win the jackpot, players must match all six main numbers. There are also smaller prizes for matching fewer numbers, with additional prizes for the complementary and refund numbers. With its affordable ticket prices and frequent draws, Bonoloto remains a favorite among Spaniards hoping for a lucky break.
