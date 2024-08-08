€750 fine for washing feet in water fountain

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 19:14 • 1 minute read

For drinking only. €750 fine for washing feet. Credit: Kirill Skorobogatko, Shutterstock

Malaga City Council warns people that washing feet in a water fountain could incur a fine of up to €750.

To stop some beach users from the unhygienic practice of washing their feet in the drinking fountains, the Council of Malaga City has closed off two fountains on the La Malagueta promenade. The Local Police are also using loudhailers to warn beachgoers of the penalties for not following the rules and not using these fountains for only drinking.

They are to be used solely for the purpose of whetting one’s palette and rehydration and never for cleaning body parts or anythings else: That is the message the threat of a hefty fine is conveying.

In the area of the Antonio Banderas promenade, many bathers have been using the fountains to remove sand from their feet and legs, a complaint that is also repeated among residents of La Malagueta. Due to the extreme drought this year, the beach showers and foot showers have been switched off to conserve precocious water. However, some less socially responsible people have been filmed using the fountains for cleaning the sand out from between their toes where others drink.

Currently, the only foot showers on Málaga’s beaches that remain switched on are on Misericordia, Malagueta and El Dedo beaches at the Reduced Mobility stations.