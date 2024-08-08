Fuengirola drones drop lifebuoys to bathers in trouble

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 08 Aug 2024 • 11:38 • 1 minute read

Fuengirola beach drones dropped 4 lifebuoys June & July 24. Credit: Ayuntamiento Fuengirola

Drones flying along the shoreline of Fuengirola beaches can drop inflatable lifebuoys for bathers in distress.

The flying lifeguards used for aerial surveillance of Fuengirola’s shores on the lookout for swimmers in trouble, carried out more than 2,600 missions between June and July of 2024. These four remote-controlled drones clocked up a total of 361 flight hours during that period, most of which were for surveillance and the protection of beach users. However, they also performed 4 rescues.

Fuengirola Council, who introduced the drones 3 years ago, were one of the country’s pioneers in using this technology on 4 of their beaches. During the first 30 days they recorded a total of 1,296 operations and 113 flight hours, while in July there were 1,336 missions spread over 148 hours.

Fuengirola drones dropped 4 lifebuoys June & July

Most of the time, these flights were simply for monitoring the safety of bathers and 25% were for what they call ‘preventative measures’. Coordinated by the Rescue and Lifeguard service, the drones were able to respond quickly and effectively, alerting aquatic resources, such as boats or jet skis, and ultimately making bathing much safer for users.

In addition, during June and July 2024, there were four ‘rescue’ or ‘assistance interventions’ for bathers. In these cases, the drone was able to locate the person in trouble and drop an inflatable lifebuoy from the air, which the bather could grab onto and wait for the arrival of the lifeguard service, thus ensuring the safety and life of the person.