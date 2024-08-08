Majestic Fin Whale spotted off La Manga and Cabo de Palos

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 11:21
• 2 minutes read
Image: Shutterstock/Ajit S N
THIS past weekend, a large fin whale was spotted off the coast of La Manga and Cabo de Palos, marking its seasonal migration through the Mediterranean.
The whale, a common sight during summer months along the region of Murcia coastline, was observed close to the shore, allowing many beachgoers to catch a glimpse of the animal as it surfaced for air.
The fin whale, which can grow up to 27 metres long, was seen moving southward, a typical route that takes it from the Mediterranean toward the Atlantic. Various boats in the area also reported sightings of the whale. Known for its impressive size, the fin whale is considered endangered and generally inhabits deeper ocean waters, but it occasionally ventures into the warmer, shallower coastal regions.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
