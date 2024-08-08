Majestic Fin Whale spotted off La Manga and Cabo de Palos

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 11:21 • 2 minutes read

Image: Shutterstock/Ajit S N

THIS past weekend, a large fin whale was spotted off the coast of La Manga and Cabo de Palos, marking its seasonal migration through the Mediterranean.

Close Encounter: Whale’s Proximity to Shore Amazes Onlookers

The whale, a common sight during summer months along the region of Murcia coastline, was observed close to the shore, allowing many beachgoers to catch a glimpse of the animal as it surfaced for air.

Migratory Path: Whale Travels from Mediterranean to Atlantic

The fin whale, which can grow up to 27 metres long, was seen moving southward, a typical route that takes it from the Mediterranean toward the Atlantic. Various boats in the area also reported sightings of the whale. Known for its impressive size, the fin whale is considered endangered and generally inhabits deeper ocean waters, but it occasionally ventures into the warmer, shallower coastal regions.

Fin Whale Facts

Scientific Name: Balaenoptera physalus

Balaenoptera physalus Diet: Fin whales primarily feed on small schooling fish, squid, and krill. They are known for their unique feeding technique called lunge feeding, where they accelerate toward a school of prey with their mouth open.

Fin whales primarily feed on small schooling fish, squid, and krill. They are known for their unique feeding technique called lunge feeding, where they accelerate toward a school of prey with their mouth open. Lifespan: These whales can live up to 90 years.

These whales can live up to 90 years. Speed: Fin whales are among the fastest of all whale species, capable of swimming up to 25 mph (40 km/h).

Conservation Status

Endangered Species: The fin whale is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Despite international protection efforts, they continue to face threats from ship strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and the impacts of climate change.

The fin whale is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Despite international protection efforts, they continue to face threats from ship strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and the impacts of climate change. Conservation Efforts: Organizations like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the International Whaling Commission (IWC) are actively involved in fin whale conservation. Efforts include monitoring whale populations, advocating for marine protected areas, and promoting sustainable fishing practices.

Whale Watching Tips

Respect the Wildlife: Always maintain a safe and respectful distance from whales. Avoid making loud noises or sudden movements that could startle them.

Always maintain a safe and respectful distance from whales. Avoid making loud noises or sudden movements that could startle them. Use Binoculars: Bringing binoculars can enhance the experience, allowing you to see the whale’s details from a safe distance.

Bringing binoculars can enhance the experience, allowing you to see the whale’s details from a safe distance. Stay Informed: Local marine biology centers or whale watching tours often provide educational resources and updates on whale sightings.

Local Impact

Tourism Boost: Whale sightings can significantly boost local tourism, attracting wildlife enthusiasts and marine biologists to the region.

Whale sightings can significantly boost local tourism, attracting wildlife enthusiasts and marine biologists to the region. Environmental Awareness: Such sightings can raise awareness about the importance of marine conservation and the need to protect endangered species.

Historical Context

Migration Patterns: Fin whales have been known to migrate through the Mediterranean for centuries. Historical records from local fishermen and maritime explorers often mention sightings of these majestic creatures.

