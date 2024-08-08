Marbella incentivising big-spender tourists

By Adam Woodward •
Puerto Banús: Hub for the biggest international spenders
Visitors to Marbella from the US and Arabian Peninsula have been a massive boost to the local economy, not least as they spend over €600 per day.
Marbella, a destination famed for being a magnet to lovers of luxury, is having a boom from foreign visitors. US tourist numbers have increased 20% to Marbella this year, putting them ahead of the Germans, and just below the Brits on the scale of largest foreign proportions of tourists. Partly responsible for this new boom has been more frequent flights from the US to Malaga airport. And the council is preparing measures to welcome and incentivise more of this new lucrative market.
Another of the more important segments is that of those visitors from the Arabian Peninsula, who have become dependable customers in tourism in Marbella, due to a large part the commerce agreements between the Costa del Sol’s second city and countries in the Middle East, and as well the multiple flight links.
These were the findings of studies carried out by the Marbella City Council who are further exploring marketing strategies in these countries. At a press conference, Marbella Mayor, Angeles Muñoz, highlighted the importance of maintaining these lucrative customers and shared data that revealed the daily spending average of these tourists exceeded €600, and in some cases reached €1,000 to €1,500 per day, compared to Spanish tourists who averaged around €200 per day. The Mayor also made reference to the positivity of the data demonstrating a sign of a full recovery since pandemic.
