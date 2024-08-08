By Trelawney Bresic •
The British Embassy in Spain has issued important new advice
The British Embassy in Spain is urging British nationals residing in Spain to be aware of the newly published information on the European Union’s Entry-Exit System (EES).
This system will be implemented later this year and will impact travel procedures for non-EU citizens, including Britons.
The EES is a new automated system at EU borders designed to register non-EU short-stay travellers. Entering Spain will require providing:
Name
Passport details
Biometric data (fingerprints and facial image)
Date and place of entry and exit
This replaces the current passport stamping process. Data will be stored for three years, eliminating the need for repetitive registration on return visits within that timeframe.
British residents in the EU are exempt from EES registration if they hold a valid biometric residency card, known as a TIE card in Spain.
The non-biometric Green Certificate, while a valid residency document in Spain predates Brexit and is not included in the Withdrawal Agreement. Holders of Green Certificates:
May not be exempt from EES registration.
Risk facing delays and difficulties at borders, especially in other EU countries.
The embassy strongly advises anyone still using a Green Certificate to obtain a TIE card as soon as possible before the EES launch this Autumn.
The process for securing a TIE appointment and obtaining the card is handled by the Spanish Government. The “Living in Spain” guide on gov.uk provides detailed information on the application process, including links to relevant Spanish Government websites.
Additional Resources:
EU EES Guidance: https://home-affairs.ec.europa.eu/policies/schengen-borders-and-visa/smart-borders/entry-exit-system_en
Spanish Residency Information (Brexit): https://www.inclusion.gob.es/en/brexit_en/residents-and-workers-in-spain
Spanish TIE Application: https://www.interior.gob.es/opencms/es/servicios-al-ciudadano/tramites-y-gestiones/extranjeria/regimen-general/tarjeta-de-identidad-de-extranjero/
