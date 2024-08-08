By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 7:00 • 2 minutes read

How will the government respond to growing tension? Credit: Shutterstock

Overtourism activists in Mallorca have announced a second major protest for August 11, a direct challenge to the heart of the tourist season.

The move comes after a demonstration on July 21, which saw over 10,000 people take to the streets to denounce the impact of mass tourism on the islands. The protesters, under the banner of ‘Canviem El Rumb: posem limits al turisme’ (Change Course: Limit Tourism), are demanding a radical overhaul of the region’s economic model to prioritise the needs of locals over visitors.

The anti tourism movement could impact Mallorca’s reputation

With the upcoming protest coinciding with the peak of the British summer holiday season, the potential for disruption is high, leading to concerns about the impact on the local economy and the reputation of the Balearic Islands as a holiday destination.

The protest organisers have vowed to continue their campaign until the Balearic government addresses their demands, including tackling the housing crisis and reducing tourist overcrowding. Javier Barbero, a leading figure in the movement, has warned of further protests if their concerns are ignored.

“This is just the beginning,” Barbero declared. “We will not stop until the government takes decisive action to protect our islands and our communities.”

Most tourists still feel welcome

Regular visitor Jim Brean, from Essex, says “We love it here. We hope to keep coming back. We haven’t noticed a change in attitude towards us.”

However, it is an unavoidable truth that anti-tourist graffiti is appearing in towns across the island. Resident Kate Archer says, “There is a bench close to our house that has been spray-painted with the message ‘not for tourists’. A hand-drawn poster in a window over a nearby shop is depicting foreigners as parasites. I have lived here for 15 years but I look like a tourist. Will my community start to see me as the enemy, even though I am totally in support of their cause?”

Many locals disagree with tourist/foreigner targeting. Antonio Alba, Palma, says, “We need the government to listen to our concerns but sending negative messages to foreigners is wrong. The problem is, how else will our voices be heard? It’s a complex situation.’

Efforts to attract more cultural tourists – as opposed to targeting the mass market – can have unwanted consequences. By increasing prices, the island will attract more wealthy people. This may solve the overcrowding issue, but will increase inflation and gentrification problems.

How will the government respond?

As the situation escalates, all eyes are on the Balearic government to see how it will respond to growing pressure from anti-tourism activists. With the summer season in full swing, the stakes have never been higher.

