By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 15:10 • 1 minute read

Orihuela's 'Summer Sport 2024': Fun-filled activities for all ages. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela is hosting “Summer Sport 2024,” a series of activities designed for all ages throughout August.

For children, the programme includes fun and educational play sessions led by trained professionals.

Activities such as water games, treasure hunts, and other events are aimed at fostering creativity and physical development.

Variety of Options

For young people and adults, the programme offers a variety of fitness options including pilates, functional training, and Zumba, with sessions adapted to different fitness levels.

The activities will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in August, starting at 7:00.PM in different locations.

In Cabo Roig, on August 13, adults can enjoy Zumba while children can play with inflatables.

Playa Flamenca

On August 20 in Playa Flamenca, adults will have Zumba and children will have giant balls. On August 22 in the same location, Pilates will be offered for adults, and children can engage in water games.

In Campoamor, on August 27, adults can participate in Zumba and children can enjoy team games.

Finally, on August 29 in Campoamor, there will be Zumba and Pilates for adults and a foam party for children.

To participate, registration is required in advance on the website summerorihuelacosta.es.