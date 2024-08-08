Polestar 2 – practical and effortless EV

By Mark Slack • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 17:29 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Polestar

There was a time when you would mention electric cars to even the least car aware person and it’s highly likely they’d mention Tesla. It’s been the EV brand of choice, and remained relatively unchallenged. However, there’s an increasingly cool, trendy and eminently capable rival that’s somewhat dented Tesla’s top slot.

Polestar has slowly but surely been a thorn in Tesla’s premium position, as far as EV popular culture is concerned, since it launched back in 2019. An offshoot of Swedish car maker Volvo, and parent company Geely in China, Polestar has made impressive progress in the motoring consciousness of drivers, thanks largely to the Polestar 2.

While not carrying the sleek and smooth exterior of many EVs, the Polstar 2 has a determined and muscular stance. Inside there’s a definite Scandinavian vibe with a range of stylish treatments and the build quality is superb. It’s an extremely nice place to conduct your daily driving.

A large central screen, which still doesn’t cut it over buttons in my view, is relatively intuitive with beautifully clear graphics. Although the interior is most definitely minimalist there’s no loss of premium feel. As with the exterior of the car it’s the archetypal less is more effect that has been executed so well by Polestar.

Prices start from €52,072/£43,950 and standard features across all Polestar 2 models include such items as wireless phone charging, dual zone climate control, power seats. Rain sensors, LED lights with adaptive hi beam, powered, heated and folding door mirrors. On the road the Polestar has a certain something which makes it special. Power delivery is smooth and effortless with admirable insulation from road and wind noise.

On the power front you can have a standard single motor with rear wheel drive, a long-range version and then a long-range dual motor and dual motor performance pack with all dual motor models having all-wheel-drive. A refresh last year has seen increased mileage range from 497km/339 miles all the way through to 653km/406 miles dependent upon model. In my experience the Polestar comes pretty close to meeting its range expectations. As with combustion powered cars it all depends on how you drive. However you look at it though these ranges, even in real world driving, make the Polestar one of the most useable and practical EVs. If you’re in the market for an EV then Polestar quite simply has to be on your potential purchase list.