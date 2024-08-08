 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2039 « Euro Weekly News
Puzzle Solutions Edition 2040

Published: 08 Aug 2024

WORD SPIRAL

1 Last; 2 Thaw; 3 Wild; 4 Dais; 5 Stub; 6 Brow; 7 Wand; 8 Deny; 9 Year; 10 Rain; 11 Nigh; 12 Half; 13 Fair; 14 Ruin; 15 Nous; 16 Slam. DIAMOND

QUICK QUIZ

1 Genoa; 2 Tottenham Hotspur; 3 Justice of the Peace; 4 Barcelona; 5 Grandson; 6 Buddy; 7 Pegasus; 8 Charles Lamb; 9 Shropshire; 10 The Epiphany.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Etude; 8 Tragedy; 9 Schemer; 10 Idled; 12 Sheet music; 15 Biting wind; 18 Earth; 19 Artisan; 21 Couplet; 22 Rider.
Down: 1 Reasonable; 2 Ought; 3 Beam; 4 Starve; 5 Talisman; 6 Realise; 11 Dictionary; 13 Handhold; 14 Sternum; 16 Wealth; 17 Aside; 20 Tare.

QUICK

Across: 4 Viking; 7 Beriberi; 8 Owns up; 10 Roars; 13 Glad; 14 Tutu; 15 Dial; 16 Hew; 17 Lair; 19 Rhea; 21 Beleaguer; 23 Surf; 24 Fuse; 26 Yen; 27 Raft; 29 Drop; 32 Here; 33 Osier; 34 Breeds; 35 Overseas; 36 Step on.
Down: 1 Abort; 2 Treat; 3 Ebbs; 4 Viola; 5 Kind; 6 Nausea; 9 Walrus; 11 Out; 12 Ruler; 13 Giraffe; 15 Die; 16 Her; 18 Alfred; 20 Heeds; 21 Bun; 22 Gut; 23 Secret; 25 Roe; 28 Arson; 30 Rides; 31 Press; 32 Heap; 33 Ogre.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Toads, 4 Helada, 9 Ahijado, 10 Trigo, 11 Pasa, 12 Embalse, 13 Más, 14 Ella, 16 Easy, 18 Gin, 20 Apostar, 21 Iron, 24 Wheel, 25 Science, 26 Gestor, 27 Sport.
Down: 1 Trampa, 2 Adiós, 3 Soak, 5 Está bien, 6 Anillos, 7 Acoger, 8 Bones, 13 Martillo, 15 Lioness, 17 Earwig, 18 Grass, 19 Inject, 22 Rango, 23 Kiss.

NONAGRAM

chid, chin, chit, echt, etch, heck, heed, hick, hide, hied, hike, hind, hint, inch, itch, kith, tech, thee, then, thin, tich, cheek, chide, chine, chink, ditch, ethic, hence, hiked, ketch, niche, tench, thick, thine, think, etched, ethnic, hinted, inched, itched, techie, thence, chinked, kitchen, thicken, THICKENED.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2040

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2040

GOGEN

Gogen 2040

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2040

Eugenia

