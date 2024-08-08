By Eugenia • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 9:48 • 1 minute read

WORD SPIRAL

1 Last; 2 Thaw; 3 Wild; 4 Dais; 5 Stub; 6 Brow; 7 Wand; 8 Deny; 9 Year; 10 Rain; 11 Nigh; 12 Half; 13 Fair; 14 Ruin; 15 Nous; 16 Slam. DIAMOND

QUICK QUIZ

1 Genoa; 2 Tottenham Hotspur; 3 Justice of the Peace; 4 Barcelona; 5 Grandson; 6 Buddy; 7 Pegasus; 8 Charles Lamb; 9 Shropshire; 10 The Epiphany.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Etude; 8 Tragedy; 9 Schemer; 10 Idled; 12 Sheet music; 15 Biting wind; 18 Earth; 19 Artisan; 21 Couplet; 22 Rider.

Down: 1 Reasonable; 2 Ought; 3 Beam; 4 Starve; 5 Talisman; 6 Realise; 11 Dictionary; 13 Handhold; 14 Sternum; 16 Wealth; 17 Aside; 20 Tare.

QUICK

Across: 4 Viking; 7 Beriberi; 8 Owns up; 10 Roars; 13 Glad; 14 Tutu; 15 Dial; 16 Hew; 17 Lair; 19 Rhea; 21 Beleaguer; 23 Surf; 24 Fuse; 26 Yen; 27 Raft; 29 Drop; 32 Here; 33 Osier; 34 Breeds; 35 Overseas; 36 Step on.

Down: 1 Abort; 2 Treat; 3 Ebbs; 4 Viola; 5 Kind; 6 Nausea; 9 Walrus; 11 Out; 12 Ruler; 13 Giraffe; 15 Die; 16 Her; 18 Alfred; 20 Heeds; 21 Bun; 22 Gut; 23 Secret; 25 Roe; 28 Arson; 30 Rides; 31 Press; 32 Heap; 33 Ogre.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Toads, 4 Helada, 9 Ahijado, 10 Trigo, 11 Pasa, 12 Embalse, 13 Más, 14 Ella, 16 Easy, 18 Gin, 20 Apostar, 21 Iron, 24 Wheel, 25 Science, 26 Gestor, 27 Sport.

Down: 1 Trampa, 2 Adiós, 3 Soak, 5 Está bien, 6 Anillos, 7 Acoger, 8 Bones, 13 Martillo, 15 Lioness, 17 Earwig, 18 Grass, 19 Inject, 22 Rango, 23 Kiss.

NONAGRAM

chid, chin, chit, echt, etch, heck, heed, hick, hide, hied, hike, hind, hint, inch, itch, kith, tech, thee, then, thin, tich, cheek, chide, chine, chink, ditch, ethic, hence, hiked, ketch, niche, tench, thick, thine, think, etched, ethnic, hinted, inched, itched, techie, thence, chinked, kitchen, thicken, THICKENED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE