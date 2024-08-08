By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 11:23 • 1 minute read

Ride through the night: Free bus service lights up Elche festivities. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche Council has introduced a free night bus service during the August festivities.

According to Claudio Guilabert, the Councillor for Mobility, this initiative provides transport from August 9 to 14, with three new lines covering different neighbourhoods and connecting them to the city centre.

Hours of Service

The buses will operate from 11:00.PM until 6:00.AM the following morning.

The councillor noted that this free night bus service aims to improve mobility and road safety while gathering feedback from citizens on the need for such services during the festivities.

Bus Routes

Line N1 will serve the Carrús and Toscar neighbourhoods with a central stop proposed at Calle Doctor Caro.

Line N2 will cover El Plà, Llano de San José, and Sector V, also with a main stop at Calle Doctor Caro.

Line N3 will operate in Altabix, Travalón, Estadio Martínez Valero, and Universidad, with a primary stop at Calle Puerta Alicante.

Ambitious Initiative

“This is a very positive and ambitious initiative to provide alternative transport options during the festivities,” confirmed the councillor.

He also mentioned that on the nights of August 13 and 14, during the Nit de l’Albà and the Roà celebrations, central stops such as Puerta de Alicante or the interchange on Calle Daoiz might experience some disruptions.