By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 9:10
• 1 minute read
Step into history: Explore Elda's Footwear Museum this August. Image: Museo del Calzado Jose María Amat Amer / Facebook
In August, the Footwear Museum in Elda will be closed every Monday and Tuesday.
You can visit the museum on the other days of the week to experience its remarkable collection.
The museum will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and again from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
On Sundays, it will be open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
The José María Amat Amer Footwear Museum which is located at Avenida de Chapí 32 in Elda is a prominent institution dedicated to showcasing the history and significance of Elda’s shoemaking industry.
It serves as a testament to the city’s esteemed shoemaking heritage celebrated both nationally and internationally.
Covering an area of 2,000 square metres, the museum features an exceptional collection of footwear.
This includes historical models, antique machinery, and exquisite “jewel” shoes spanning from the 14th century to the present day.
One of its standout sections, “Shoes with History,” displays footwear from notable figures such as Lola Flores and Rafa Nadal.
Additionally, the museum annually awards the “Best Footwear in Spain” prize to a distinguished woman who serves as an ambassador for the shoemaking industry, recognising her social influence and media presence.
For more information, head to the website: museocalzado.es or call (+34) 965383021.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
