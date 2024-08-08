Swing For Five, free Jazz in Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 21:28 • 1 minute read

Swing for Five playing Trad Be-Bop Torremolinos Credit: Swing for Five

Torremolinos Summer Jazz Festival concludes on Monday August 19 with Swing For Five playing the coolest cinema influenced Jazz for the steamiest of climatic conditions.

Traditional Rebirth of Cool-age Jazz be-bop, Swing For Five is quintet made up of renowned and respected musical professionals whose setlist is seasoned with sprinklings of wry-smiling hat-tips and classic movie references. Their members, all well-known and well-respected in the business, have played all the major festivals around the country. But one of their crowning glories has not been seeking personal adulation, but that of playing for children – Children, dealing in each one with the different aspects of basic musical knowledge. I know that, because I took my son to see them play when he was little, and both father and son loved every second of the concert together.

Best Jazz to beat the heat

The simple and minimal instrumentation makes for an accessibility to classic Jazz sounds for everyone, and given the heatwave we are currently facing, I could not think of a better way to cope with the soaring temperatures than an open-air free Jazz concert with a sea breeze. Due to its simple arrangements, Swing For Five is a band with minimal infrastructure and therefore great mobility, which, combined with the great quality of its soloists, manages to arouse the interest of both serious fans and total laymen.

As usual, the concert is in the Parque de la Batería on Monday August 19 at 9pm. And the entrance is completely free.