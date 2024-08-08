Terror plot: Taylor Swift cancels Vienna concerts

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 8:12 • 1 minute read

Ernst-Happel Stadium where Swift was due to play 3 concerts. Credit: Lipskiy, Shutterstock

Taylor Swift has had to cancel three concerts in Vienna after Austrian authorities said they had uncovered an Islamist terror plot targeting the singer’s fans in the city this week.

A 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday August 7 in connection with plot to attack stadium where Taylor Swift was due to play 3 nights of concerts. The Ernst-Happel Stadium in Vienna was forced to close its gates in light of the discovery by Austrian Police. Swift was due to perform from Thursday August 8 until Saturday 10. Barracuda Music, the promotor of the concerts announced ‘With confirmation of a planned terrorist attack, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.’

Taylor Swift concert terror suspect, ISIS

Franz Ruf, Director-General for Public Security confirmed that the arrest had been made after the 19-year-old was put under surveillance and found to have pledged allegiance to the leader of ISIS. It was also discovered that the suspect had been stockpiling explosive materials. Ruf also said that a second arrest had been made, but did not divulge any more information.

Over 170,000 Swifties have been left disappointed by the Vienna cancellation, but Barracuda Music felt that the risks were far too great to continue with the 3-day event.

It has barely been 4 years since a lone gunman went on a killing spree through Vienna, killing 4 and seriously injuring dozens more in what was Austria’s worst terrorist incident to date. Since that day, Vienna’s security forces and intelligence services have significantly ramped up security for events like this.