By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 20:59 • 1 minute read

A young girl with her eyes covered reads Braille, Pexels

Just north of the city centre of Madrid, in Calle de la Coruña, lies a museum with a difference.

The Museum for the Blind was inaugurated in 1992 and provides a unique experience for the blind and partially sighted, as well as helping to educate others about the difficulties faced by those with visual impairments.

The Museum designed with the blind in mind

The Museum consists of four rooms and is dedicated to exhibiting artistic works and typhlological material (items designed and developed with the blind in mind, based on scientific research). These are things such as models and gadgets which can be felt through touch.

Entry is free and exhibits include models of monuments and buildings of Human Heritage, both national and international, as well as paintings, sculptures and textile type art, created by artists who are either blind or visually-impaired. Artists whose work is featured are of various nationalities.

The museum is also home to documents on the history of blind people and holds a variety of temporary exhibitions covering anything related to visual impairment.

Museum gives important insight into the world of the blind

As well as offering guided tours, the museum also holds events and workshops for the general public, including schools and families wishing to learn more about the lives of the visually impaired. It also runs courses on Braille.

The museum is open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday and offers guided tours on weekdays.*

*Exact hours can be found on Madrid´s official tourism website esmadrid.com, and can be subject to change according to the season. The museum is closed on public holidays.