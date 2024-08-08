Three hikers rescued after eight-hour search on La Maroma Peak

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 13:13 • 2 minutes read

Stranded Hikers Rescued on La Maroma Image: Shutterstock/ AM Fotografia

THREE hikers who were lost and dehydrated on La Maroma peak in Sedella were rescued recently after an extensive search operation.

Search Teams Locate Lost Hikers 1,800 Metres Up

The rescue, which involved the Provincial Fire Consortium and the Guardia Civils’s Special Mountain Rescue Group (GREIM), lasted approximately eight hours. The hikers were located nearly 1,800 metres above sea level in an area known as Tajo Voladero, just 300 metres from the summit.

Hikers Call for Help After Running Out of Water

The search began around 6:20 pm after the hikers, who had not been identified, called Emergency Services 112 Andalucía. They reported running out of water and feeling disoriented, and one of them was experiencing severe health issues due to a pre-existing heart condition.

All Rescued Hikers Safe and in Stable Condition

By 2:15 am, the hikers were safely evacuated to Sedella. They received fluids and food on-site and did not require further medical attention. This incident highlights the importance of preparedness and caution during summer hikes, as high temperatures and challenging terrain can pose significant risks.

Essential Safety Tips for Summer Hiking in Spain

1. Stay Hydrated

Carry Sufficient Water: Ensure you have enough water for the entire hike. In hot weather, it’s crucial to drink regularly to avoid dehydration.

Refill Points: Research your route beforehand to identify any water sources or refilling points.

2. Prepare for Heat

Wear Appropriate Clothing: Lightweight, breathable fabrics help regulate body temperature. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can protect against sun exposure.

Use Sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.

3. Plan Your Hike

Know Your Route: Study maps and trail guides before setting out. Inform someone about your planned route and estimated return time.

Check Weather Forecasts: Be aware of weather conditions and potential changes that might affect your hike.

4. Equip Yourself

Bring Navigation Tools: Carry a map, compass, or GPS device, and know how to use them.

First Aid Kit: Have a basic first aid kit with essentials like bandages, antiseptic, and any personal medications.

5. Dress and Pack Wisely

Proper Footwear: Wear sturdy, comfortable hiking boots that provide good support and grip.

Carry Essentials: Pack extra food, a flashlight or headlamp, a multi-tool, and emergency supplies.

6. Understand the Terrain

Know Your Limits: Choose trails that match your fitness level and experience. Be aware of the terrain and its challenges.

Hiking Etiquette: Respect trail rules and stay on marked paths to avoid accidents and environmental damage.

7. Watch for Signs of Heat Stroke

Recognize Symptoms: Be aware of signs like dizziness, confusion, rapid heartbeat, and nausea. If you or someone in your group shows these symptoms, seek shade, hydrate, and rest immediately.

8. Stay Safe in Groups

Hike with Others: Whenever possible, hike with a group. There’s safety in numbers, and it’s easier to manage emergencies with multiple people.

9. Be Prepared for Emergencies

Emergency Contacts: Keep emergency contact numbers handy and know how to use emergency services in Spain (112).

Know Local Rescue Services: Familiarize yourself with local mountain rescue teams and their contact information.

