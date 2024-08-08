Three hikers rescued after eight-hour search on La Maroma Peak

By Catherine McGeer •
Stranded Hikers Rescued on La Maroma
THREE hikers who were lost and dehydrated on La Maroma peak in Sedella were rescued recently after an extensive search operation.
The rescue, which involved the Provincial Fire Consortium and the Guardia Civils’s Special Mountain Rescue Group (GREIM), lasted approximately eight hours. The hikers were located nearly 1,800 metres above sea level in an area known as Tajo Voladero, just 300 metres from the summit.
The search began around 6:20 pm after the hikers, who had not been identified, called Emergency Services 112 Andalucía. They reported running out of water and feeling disoriented, and one of them was experiencing severe health issues due to a pre-existing heart condition.
By 2:15 am, the hikers were safely evacuated to Sedella. They received fluids and food on-site and did not require further medical attention. This incident highlights the importance of preparedness and caution during summer hikes, as high temperatures and challenging terrain can pose significant risks.
