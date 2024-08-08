Top 3 must-see acts Canela Party Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Aug 2024 • 20:37 • 1 minute read

Mac McCaughan and Jim Wilbur from Superchunk. Credit: Graeme J Baty

The biggest music festival this August on the Costa del Sol is about to start up. A 4-day bonanza of Indie and Noise with a plethora live acts to see. But, who to look out for? Here’s The Euro Weekly News’s top 3 unmissable acts.

Canela Party starts up on Wednesday August 21with some great acts from Adiós Amores, La Culpa and Monteperdido. It goes on until Saturday 24 with, weirdly enough, a ‘fancy dress party’. But keep an eye out for the following 3 acts that our recommendations and guaranteed to knock your socks off!

Thursday August 22, topping the bill, from Brooklyn, Big Thief. They may have folksy roots, but this band is far from being just another sleepy mediocrity. Their 2016 ‘Masterpiece’ LP was just that, a masterpiece. It was almost as though the 90s Grunge scene had been born today.

On Friday 23, Metz. A stalwart on my AirPods, the prize-winning Canadian Noise/Punk outfit on the iconic Sub Pop label mixes lucid lyrics with roaring Superfuzz pedals. Basically, anyone who’s worked with the great Steve Albini, as Metz have, are worth the time of any genuine Rock lover. This may be a chance in a lifetime opportunity to see a truly sublime punk rock act on stage in Spain.

Then there is Saturday 24’s best-until-last choice: Punk-Pop at it’s finest. North Carolina’s Superchunk. Think, Hüsker Dü, Sonic Youth, Minutemen, and Buzzcocks all rolled into one. A genuinely amazing way to finish the noisiest weekend on the Costa del Sol all year.

Canela Party runs from August 21 until 24 at Av. del Real, Torremolinos There are a variety of ticket options starting at €55. Kids 9 and under go free.