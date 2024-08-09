By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 09 Aug 2024 • 15:58 • 2 minutes read

Los Hispanos celebrating after their win against Egypt in the quarter-finals, getting them through to the semis at the Olympics Credit: Comite Olimpico Español /fb

Los Hispanos, the Spanish national handball team, are providing a very exciting year for their nation at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Los Hispanos through to the handball semi-finals at the Paris Olympic Games

On Wednesday, August 7, the Spanish handball team, known as Los Hispanos, displayed their athleticism as they reached the semi-finals.

A leading role in the team comes from Almeria native, Agustin Casado Marcelo.

Agustin Casado plays a lead role in the 2024 Olympics

Born in 1996 and originally from Carboneras, Agustin has consistently shown his prowess and potential since his arrival at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Coached by Jordi Ribera, the victory in the quarter-finals was a somewhat anxious game, as the Spaniards were down on points throughout, with the goal difference only made in extra time.

Agustin on the quarter-final game against Egypt

Playing against Egypt, the athlete from Almeria admitted after the match it was “not the game they had planned”.

Coming into the quarter-finals, Los Hispanos “knew the difficulty of the match”, according to Agustin, adding that they “wanted to be better because we had possibilities.”

Regardless, Spain beat the Egyptians and made it through to the semis, with the fall-back stating “They played a great game and we have shown once again that this team never gives up”.

Casado has become somewhat of a national celebrity, receiving praise from practically every national press since joining the Spanish team, emphasised during his performances in Paris.

El Mundo, a popular press organisation in Spain, claimed Agustin was “one of the architects of the victory against Egypt.”

The 28-year-old stated after the quarter-final victory, “In the face of adversity and despite being behind on the scoreboard the whole time, in the end, we fought for every ball”, attributing that as what gave them “an advantage that is different from the rest”

Agustin also doesn’t want the team’s victories so far to be forgotten, reminding everyone that “it is something historic for us”.

Spain against Germany in the semi-finals on Friday

Today, August 9, at 4:30 pm, Agustin Casado and the Spanish national team, also known as Los Hispanos, will face Germany in the semi-finals in what will undoubtedly be one of the most important matches of their professional careers.

