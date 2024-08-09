Benidorm Police Social Media Posts

By Donna Williams • Updated: 09 Aug 2024 • 17:14 • 1 minute read

Benidorm police use humour to get their message across Credit: Shutterstock: Formymedia

The police of Benidorm may seem intimidating, but judging by their recent Facebook posts, they appear to have quite a sense of humour.

Take the incident of a boba turtle laying eggs at Poniente Beach and a disorientated flamingo appearing in the same spot later that day. The post, accompanied by a photo of a police officer holding the flamingo, read, “Dear wildlife: let me know if more of you are coming because Benidorm has 86% hotel occupancy and all eyes have been on you.”

There was a more serious side, as it highlighted that the Beach and Environment Units are on hand to protect vulnerable animals.

Benidorm Police use fun social media posts to raise issues

Another shows a police officer holding a long snake. This suggests that the reader needs to “calm down because it’s harmless!”

It explains that not all animals are lovers of the sea, like turtles, and this one prefers to try spending the holidays inside an apartment. Thankfully, they also explained that they have returned it to its natural habitat!

It seems that not just light-hearted topics get the ‘humour treatment’; the more serious ones are also approached this way.

For example, when warning against reckless driving, they posted, “We are looking for a protagonist for the videogame MotoGP 2025. If you like careless or reckless driving, not wearing a helmet, or not having your documents in order, we are looking for you—€500 registration fee!”

Personally, I am curious to see what the next one will say!

