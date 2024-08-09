By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 9:21 • 1 minute read

Blue & Q: Double honours for Real Club Náutico Torrevieja. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

The “Blue” and “Q” flags of quality have now arrived at the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

The Blue Flag is a prestigious recognition awarded to the RCN Torrevieja for its outstanding efforts in environmental information and education, as well as its management and environmental policies focused on sustainability and marine conservation.

Q for Quality

Similarly, the “Q” flag for Quality acknowledges the relentless efforts of the club’s staff and management to provide exceptional service to members and visitors.

This certification is a hallmark of quality within the Spanish tourism sector, signifying that RCN Torrevieja meets legal standards and embodies values such as prestige, differentiation, reliability, rigour, security, and professionalism.

Waving Since 1992

Since 1992, the Blue Flag has been proudly displayed at the club, and since 2009, the “Q” for Quality flag has also flown on its mast.

These certifications are complemented by others held by the Yacht Club, including the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 13687, and ISO 45001 certificates.

These accolades are the result of rigorous quality controls conducted by the ICTE, the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality, which operates under the Ministry of Energy and Tourism.