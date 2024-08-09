Celebrating 25 years of gastronomic excellence

By EWN • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 13:36 • 1 minute read

The Tipi Tapa Restaurant, a benchmark in Mediterranean gastronomy, celebrates its 25th anniversary since its opening in 1999. With a culinary proposal that fuses tradition and modernity, Tipi Tapa has established itself as an essential destination for lovers of good food.

Located in the heart of the town, Tipi Tapa is distinguished by its commitment to quality and sustainability. Its Mediterranean cuisine is enriched with select matured meats, a specialty that has gained followers among the most demanding diners. In addition, traditional tapas, reinterpreted with modern touches, offer a unique experience that combines the best of both worlds.

The restaurant’s philosophy focuses on the use of local products, guaranteeing freshness and flavour in each dish. The local garden, one of the jewels in the crown, allows vegetables to come directly from the field to the table, preserving all their nutritional and organoleptic properties. This commitment to local products not only ensures the highest quality, but also contributes to the sustainable development of the region.

“All our products are selected by our experts and are of the highest quality,” says Tipi Tapa’s main chef, who highlights the team’s work in the constant search for excellence. This dedication has been key to maintaining the loyalty of a clientele that, after 25 years, continues to choose Tipi Tapa as their favourite place to enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience.

The restaurant’s anniversary is a perfect opportunity to rediscover its iconic dishes and celebrate together a quarter of a century of flavour and tradition. Cheers to many more years of success for Tipi Tapa!

