World-class players Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland seen training in Malaga
Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland have been seen training in Marbella.
The Arabian team Al-Nassr, the team Ronaldo currently belongs to, have been in Marbella for pre-season training.
Ronaldo and his team were at the Marbella Football Centre, a very important venue used by some of the top teams for pre-season training camps: La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga and more choose Marbella to prepare.
On the list of teams using the Marbella grounds this year is Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian team in which Cristiano Ronaldo plays, as well as Fernando Hierro, originally from Velez-Marbella, is the sporting director for the Saudi team.
Additionally, Norwegian football star Erling Haaland has been seen training there with his team and messing about on the sidelines in an amusing video posted by the Marbella club on social media.
Al-Nassr is currently on Malaga soil, testing themselves against teams in the second division.
Although they will not play against Malaga FC, they have played against Granada and Almeria’s Red and Whites in friendly matches.
With the arrival of Al-Nassr, Manchester City and their respective iconic players, Marbella Football Centre has once again firmly established itself as the pre-season training camp for top-level teams.
