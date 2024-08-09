Crush Band, Funk, Rock & Reggae

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 12:04 • <1 minute read

Making everyone smile, Crush Band Credit: Ciara Dunne, Crush Band Facebook

The absolutely excellent Crush Band are on at the Premiere Club in Marbella and certain to get everyone up on their feet dancing.

Everyone loves Crush Band. Unafraid to tackle any song, this covers group will covert any popular tune into a mix of Funk, Rock or Reggae of their very personalised own. The challenge here is not getting up to dance.

The much loved 4-piece have been playing non-stop this Summer all along the Costa del Sol at festivals, events, and all the best venues. Highly accomplished musicians and a whole lot of fun. You can see Crush Band for free at The Premier Club, Plaza de los Olivos, Marbella on Friday August 16, free entry.