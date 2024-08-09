Discover the charm of NICOLAS wine shop in Marbella

By EWN • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 16:40 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit NICOLAS Wines

Marbella’s wine enthusiasts have a new haven: NICOLAS Wine Shop, now with three vibrant locations to serve you. The flagship store is beautifully situated in Guadalmina, with additional shops in Elviria Centro Comercial and the latest addition in Aloha. Each store is open Monday to Saturday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, offering a delightful experience for wine lovers of all tastes and preferences.

At NICOLAS, the staff are not just salespeople; they are passionate wine experts eager to guide you through their extensive collection. With wines sourced from across the globe, NICOLAS caters to every palate and budget. Whether you’re searching for an affordable gem or a luxurious bottle, you’ll find it here. As temperatures rise, lighter wines such as rosé become popular choices. This season, Whispering Angel, Miraval, Minuty and Château du Selle from Domaines Ott are some of the most sought-after labels. For those special occasions, NICOLAS offers a range of bottle sizes, including Magnum, Jeroboam, and even the grand Mathusalem.

I recently had the pleasure of meeting Georgina at the NICOLAS Guadalmina store. She shared how the pandemic has cultivated a new generation of wine lovers, eager to explore and share their discoveries. For many, choosing the right wine is as crucial as selecting the perfect dish. At NICOLAS, they understand this passion and are always ready to provide personalised advice. Georgina emphasised it is so important to try new wines, and to remember that the most expensive is not always the best, as it all depends on a person’s taste. So try something new.

Beyond wines, NICOLAS boasts a gourmet section featuring a delightful array of French aperitifs, pâtés, rillettes, sweets and gourmet snacks—perfect companions for your chosen wine. The store also offers a selection of elegant wine accessories and glasses, enhancing your overall experience. For spirits enthusiasts, NICOLAS has an impressive selection of premium spirits, with Tequila being particularly popular this season. Clase Azul and Don Julio 1942 are among the most requested.

NICOLAS also excels in providing gifts for wine lovers. They offer customisable hampers to suit any budget. Gift vouchers are available at all locations and online. If you have a specific bottle in mind, perhaps from a certain region or year NICOLAS can order it for you.

For a unique experience, visit the Guadalmina store with its seated terrace, you can enjoy your wine with freshly prepared oysters. This exquisite offering adds a touch of elegance to any occasion. Oysters are also available to order and can be ordered prepared.

NICOLAS Wine Shop is more than just a place to buy wine; it’s a destination for discovering new tastes, enjoying gourmet treats, and finding the perfect gift. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a budding enthusiast, NICOLAS is here to elevate your wine experience.

Centro Comercial Guadalmina, Edif La Caixa, Locales 7 & 8, Marbella 29670 – Tel: 951 272 216

Centro Comercial Contur, Autovia del Mediterraneo, Elviria, 29604 Marbella – Tel: 952 368 324

Urbanizacion Aloha Gardens, Plaza Aloha, Ave del Prado Puerta 4, Nueva Andalucia, 29660 Marbella – Tel: 951 153 475

Sponsored