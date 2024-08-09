By Adam Woodward • Updated: 09 Aug 2024 • 23:31 • 1 minute read

Where are the best spots to see the Malaga fireworks? Credit: Aitormmfoto, Shutterstock

The firework celebration lighting the fuse to the Feria de Malaga sparks off at midnight Friday August 16, but where is the best place to watch it from?

To have the best view of one of the largest fireworks and light shows in the country, some preparation is necessary before the event kicks off on Friday at Malaga Port. One of the most anticipated occasions in Málaga is when 600 kilos of gunpowder ignite, creating colourful flashes and glitter showers, with many people already having earmarked their best vantage points.

Fireworks from the beach

La Malagueta and San Andrés beaches make two of the best spots to watch the fireworks. Another possibility in this side of the city is to go to Muelle Uno and see the performance as close as possible.

A higher vantage point to see Malaga Fireworks

Nevertheless, surely the view of fireworks in the night sky will be enhanced from higher up, right? At 130 metres, the Gibralfaro viewpoint next to the Alcazaba of Malaga, can take in a unique view of the Malaga evening sky, with a panorama of the fireworks display next to the La Malagueta bullring and the Paseo del Parque.

Fireworks from a rooftop terrace bar

One of the things that Malaga really does well is its diverse range of city centre terraces, providing the opportunity to watch fireworks from a cool vantage point while sipping on a favourite summer beverage. There are numerous rooftop bar choices available, but here are some to keep in mind:

All are open to non-guests, but pre-booking may be necessary on this night.

The fireworks display, scheduled for midnight on Friday August 16, and is expected to last for about 20 minutes while being synchronised with music.