Heatwave warning, what to do.

AEMET, the national meteorological office, warning extreme heat. Credit: AEMET

AEMET, The Spanish Met office is warning of extreme heat and possible summer storms for the days August 10 to 15.

Starting on Friday, August 9, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued an alert due to another big heat wave headed our way. This will affect most notably inlands and valleys with large rivers and dips in the northeast of Spain. This phenomenon will last at least until Wednesday, August 14, with Tuesday being the worst. However, all corners of the country will feel the intensity of the heatwave coming.

Beating the heat

The Euro Weekly News asked readers what they do to get through the worst of the heat:

Susan says to make sure all housework is completed before 11am and to live life slower and enjoy the day in the shade. Swim, and enjoy cooling water where you can. According to Liz it’s shutters down, curtains closed, siesta in the afternoon, stay in shade, wear a natural straw hat and loose long baggy clothes when you go out. Corinne’s opinion is to go back to the north of Europe! Dawn advises drinking at least 2 litres of water a day. ‘Early rise and open windows and blinds and close down when the sun has risen’. Keep the aircon on at around 22 degrees. ‘I put mine on just to cool the room so the fans are not blowing warm air around. Avoid alcohol!’ While Sue says ‘Get rid of that bra!’ And Michelle thinks you should use ‘frozen ice blocks wrapped in a towel for sleeping with. Wet towel, put in freezer, lay with frozen towel when sleeping. For a colder effect put fan on.’ And Lynda reminds us to watch out for the donkeys – they shouldn’t be giving rides to tourists at over 32ºC.

According to the Ministry of Health, we should do the following: