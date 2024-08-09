By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 15:22 • 1 minute read

A selection of the finest tomatoes. Credit: Photos: Association of Huevo de Toro tomatoes Guardalhorce

More than 60 restaurants across Málaga province are presenting dishes until the end of the month in celebration of the Huevo de Toro tomato.

The giant tomato, in season now, and which is traditionally celebrated at this time of year in Malaga, is and emblematic part of the Guardalhorce Valley’s identity, and part of the culture and history of the area.

Yet again the Huevo de Toro has become the undisputed star of the allotment and an integral ingredient in the gastronomy of the Costa del Sol, which is why the Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association of Guardalhorce is using this celebration to promote this variety for is aromas, colour, flavour and texture.

Gastronomic tomato routemap

A gastronomic routemap has been put together and was promoted at Malaga’s most famous restaurant, El Pimpi, last week, by the organisation Sabor a Malaga, where invitees were able to test some of the tomato creations brought in from some of the 60 restaurants participating in the celebration. The festival is also a cause for economic celebration as with the tomato’s growing popularity, even on the international marketplace, the giant tomatoes are making up somewhat for the dip in the economy caused by plummeting citrus prices.

The participation of so many restaurants has been applauded by local growers associations and town councils as a great step forward in promoting this healthy, tasty and organic local product.