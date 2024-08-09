Lend a hand at Hugo’s Home Farm

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Aug 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Volunteer Now: Help Hugo’s Farm Image: Facebook/Hugos Home Farm

HUGO’s Home Farm is looking to expand and is seeking local volunteers to help make it happen. The farm, located in a small Spanish village near Camposol, aims to increase its capacity from 9 to 18 horses but needs community support to achieve this.

Why Hugo’s Home Farm Needs Your Help

To ensure the animals receive the best care, local volunteers are needed for various roles. These include feeding, grooming, and general maintenance, with opportunities to also help with smaller animals like meerkats and parrots.

Exciting Volunteer Opportunities at Hugo’s Home Farm

Volunteering at Hugo’s Home Farm offers a chance to learn about horse care, enjoy the outdoors, and contribute to a positive environment. The farm provides training for those interested in working with horses and invites volunteers to help with gardening and maintenance tasks as well.

Get Involved: Volunteer Training and Support

Volunteer shifts are available daily from 8-10:30 am and 5-7:30 pm. Whether full-time residents or seasonal visitors, those willing to commit a few hours weekly are encouraged to join and help support the farm’s mission. Contact Cb22@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

How Volunteering with Animals Enhances Your Well-Being

Volunteering at Hugo’s Home Farm not only supports the growth and care of our animals but also offers numerous personal benefits. Working with animals has been shown to:

Reduce Stress and Anxiety : Interacting with animals can lower levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone, and boost endorphins, leading to a sense of calm and well-being.

: Interacting with animals can lower levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone, and boost endorphins, leading to a sense of calm and well-being. Improve Mental Health : Spending time with animals can help combat feelings of depression and loneliness. The unconditional love and companionship of animals provide emotional support and improve mood.

: Spending time with animals can help combat feelings of depression and loneliness. The unconditional love and companionship of animals provide emotional support and improve mood. Boost Physical Health : Activities like grooming and feeding animals offer gentle exercise, which can contribute to overall physical health and fitness.

: Activities like grooming and feeding animals offer gentle exercise, which can contribute to overall physical health and fitness. Enhance Social Connections : Volunteering fosters a sense of community and helps you connect with others who share your interests. Building relationships with fellow volunteers and staff can create a supportive and engaging environment.

: Volunteering fosters a sense of community and helps you connect with others who share your interests. Building relationships with fellow volunteers and staff can create a supportive and engaging environment. Increase Emotional Satisfaction: Helping animals and witnessing their positive response to your care can provide a profound sense of accomplishment and fulfillment.

