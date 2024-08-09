Lend a hand at Hugo’s Home Farm

By Catherine McGeer •
Volunteer Now: Help Hugo’s Farm
HUGO’s Home Farm is looking to expand and is seeking local volunteers to help make it happen. The farm, located in a small Spanish village near Camposol, aims to increase its capacity from 9 to 18 horses but needs community support to achieve this.
To ensure the animals receive the best care, local volunteers are needed for various roles. These include feeding, grooming, and general maintenance, with opportunities to also help with smaller animals like meerkats and parrots.
Volunteering at Hugo’s Home Farm offers a chance to learn about horse care, enjoy the outdoors, and contribute to a positive environment. The farm provides training for those interested in working with horses and invites volunteers to help with gardening and maintenance tasks as well.
Volunteer shifts are available daily from 8-10:30 am and 5-7:30 pm. Whether full-time residents or seasonal visitors, those willing to commit a few hours weekly are encouraged to join and help support the farm’s mission. Contact Cb22@hotmail.co.uk for more information.
Volunteering at Hugo’s Home Farm not only supports the growth and care of our animals but also offers numerous personal benefits. Working with animals has been shown to:
